Funeral services for Marcus Dijon Perry, age 24, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Marshall Chapel Church Cemetery in Medon, TN.

Mr. Perry died Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence in St. Louis, MO.

Visitation for Mr. Perry will begin Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Perry will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday May 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.