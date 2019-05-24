Dwight Byrd

Dwight Byrd

1960 – 2019

Dwight Anthony Byrd, age 59, resident of Huntingdon,

Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, May 23, 2019 at

his residence.

Graveside Services for Mr. Byrd will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday,

May 28, 2019 at 1 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Skelton

Family Cemetery on Clear Creek Road near Slayden, Mississippi.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Dwight was born February 7, 1960 in Munford, Tennessee, the

son of Barbara Virginia Adair Perry and the late John Byrd. He

received his education in Slayden, Mississippi and was employed

as a plumber for many years. He was of the Christian faith and

lived most of his life in the Somerville, Tennessee and Slayden,

Mississippi areas. Dwight enjoyed hunting, fishing and special

times with his friends.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his daughter, Lottie Byrd of Holly Springs,

MS; his stepdaughter, Susan Vanderberg of Huntsville, AL; his

mother, Barbara Virginia Adair Perry of Huntingdon, TN; his

sister, Tammy Gilliam of Huntingdon, TN; his aunt, Susie Byrd of

Holly Springs, MS; his cousins, Michael and Fran Byrd, Ray Byrd,

Ryan Byrd, Matt Byrd; and three grandchildren. He also leaves

his special friends, Dan and Brenda McCormic and a host of

extended family members and friends.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur

Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.