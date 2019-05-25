Sunday Continues To Be Hot And Humid

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Saturday, May 25th

We have several days of hot and humid conditions ahead, with this stretch of dry weather expected to continue through the holiday weekend. Sunday will be a repeat of what we saw this Saturday, with the exception of being a few degrees warmer.

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate much of the Southeast. It has been helping keep the chances for rain down and we don’t expect to see much, with the exception of maybe a stray shower or two pop up during the day for areas to our North tomorrow.

Right now, weather conditions are favorable for this Memorial Day with highs staying in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies. The ridge will break down by mid-week, allowing for a change in the weather pattern. A cold front will slowly move through late Wednesday, early Thursday and bring with it the chance for some showers and storms.

