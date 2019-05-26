Memorial Day Forecast

Weather Update – 10:53 p.m. – Sunday, May 26th

Happy Memorial Day! The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions continuing. We’ve had days of temperatures around the 90s, which is above our average of 82°F for this time of year. Sunday night is going to be another warm and muggy night, with calm southwesterly winds.

Memorial Day will mirror what we have seen all weekend, with temperatures in the lower 90s. Winds will continue to come from the southwest but during the afternoon it will be breezy at times, staying sustained around 10-15 miles per hour. In terms of how it really feels outside we could see the heat indices around the mid 90s up until Wednesday.

The UV index forecast will be on the very high side as well. If you are going to do any outdoor celebrations you need to limit your times outside and make sure you stay protected by wearing at least sunscreen, sunglasses or a hat, and drink plenty of water. The pattern will change later in the week with rain chances returning by Wednesday.

