No Break From The Heat Tuesday

Weather Update – 111:28 p.m. – Monday, May 27th

We won’t see a break from this heat for several days. As many head back to work after the holiday weekend, we’ll continue to see the same conditions we’ve had for our Memorial Day. Highs will range from the upper 80s, lower 90s for much of the day. Some cumulus clouds will build in during the afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers develop later in the day, otherwise it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again.

Expect a light breeze as winds continue to come out of the southwest at 10-15 miles per hour. Because of the humidity, it will feel much hotter outside than it really is, with heat indices forecasted to be near the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. They do drop off later in the week with the ridge over in the southeast finally weakening some, allowing for a weather pattern change.

By Thursday highs will be in the mid-80s, with some scattered showers and storms possible as early as Wednesday afternoon into late Thursday as a weak cold front treks across the area. Temperatures after that slowly rise into the upper 80s into the weekend, which for now looks mostly dry.

