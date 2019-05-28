Annie Ruth Gatlin

Annie Ruth Gatlin, age 92, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Humboldt Nursing and Rehab. Center.

She was born in Drew, MS on September 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Harvey Boyd and Ethel Gilles Sanders. She was married to Theodore Gatlin who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church. Annie was employed as a telephone operator and later a seamstress with Oakley Fashion in Oakfield, TN. She loved flowers, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles and decorating for Christmas. Her passion was her family, who she enjoyed cooking for and being with her children and their families.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Philip of Jackson, TN, Belinda Powell and husband Jerry of Humboldt, TN and Martha Whitcomb and husband Brad of Atlanta, GA; two sisters Nora Robbins and Linda Thomas and husband Alton (Buddy) all of New Albany, MS; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Ross, Brian Barger, Austin Barger, Jennifer McPhaul, Maurie Moore, Tony Powell, Deanna Powell, John Whitcomb and Alex Whitcomb; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter and her husband Mary Jean and Bill Barger and two brothers, Clifton and Emitt Sanders.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.

The family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead St. Ste. 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com