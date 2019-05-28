Funeral services for Dalton James Thompson, age 87, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Whitehall Pentecostal Church of God in Bemis, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Whitehall Pentecostal Church of God Cemetery in Medon, Tennessee. Mr. Thompson passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at Whitehall Pentecostal Church of God in Bemis, Tennessee.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.