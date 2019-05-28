Melda Lynn Honeycut Townsend LaRue

 Melda Lynn Honeycut Townsend LaRue, Buchanan, Tennessee
75
Henry County Medical Center ER
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 the family will gather for a celebration of life at Senior Citizens in Adamsville, Tennessee;

1:00 P.M. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Springville, TN American Legion Post 89, a celebration of life and recognition of volunteer service ceremony for friends and family will be held.
November 14, 1943 in Burnsville, Mississippi
James Taswell Honeycutt, Sr. and Hattie Stricklend Grissom, both preceded
Special friend: Jackie Trawick, Buchanan, Tennessee
Step son: Butch Townsend, Jackson, Mississippi
Denise Timbes, Burnsville, Mississippi

Judith Ann “Judy” Holloway, preceded
James (Sylvia) Honeycutt, Adamsville, Tennessee

Jerry Honeycutt, Jackson, Mississippi
Nieces: Aleisa (Randy) McKee and Kim (Tim) Owens; Roxanne (Michael) Hubbard, Shelley Longest, and Brittany (Jamison) Roberts

Nephews: Mark (Sherry) Honeycutt, Steve Honeycutt, Greg (Christine) Honeycutt, and Joel (Stefanie) Honeycutt; Brad (Savannah) Forsythe

She is also survived by 17 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
Ms. LaRue worked as a florist, caterer and event planner for several years; later working and retiring from Ingram Barge Co. as a chef. She was also an active volunteer with the Antioch Amvets Post.