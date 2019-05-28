Melda Lynn Honeycut Townsend LaRue
|Melda Lynn Honeycut Townsend LaRue, Buchanan, Tennessee
|75
|Henry County Medical Center ER
|Friday, May 24, 2019
|12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 the family will gather for a celebration of life at Senior Citizens in Adamsville, Tennessee;
1:00 P.M. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Springville, TN American Legion Post 89, a celebration of life and recognition of volunteer service ceremony for friends and family will be held.
|November 14, 1943 in Burnsville, Mississippi
|James Taswell Honeycutt, Sr. and Hattie Stricklend Grissom, both preceded
|Special friend: Jackie Trawick, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Step son: Butch Townsend, Jackson, Mississippi
|Denise Timbes, Burnsville, Mississippi
Judith Ann “Judy” Holloway, preceded
|James (Sylvia) Honeycutt, Adamsville, Tennessee
Jerry Honeycutt, Jackson, Mississippi
|Nieces: Aleisa (Randy) McKee and Kim (Tim) Owens; Roxanne (Michael) Hubbard, Shelley Longest, and Brittany (Jamison) Roberts
Nephews: Mark (Sherry) Honeycutt, Steve Honeycutt, Greg (Christine) Honeycutt, and Joel (Stefanie) Honeycutt; Brad (Savannah) Forsythe
She is also survived by 17 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
|Ms. LaRue worked as a florist, caterer and event planner for several years; later working and retiring from Ingram Barge Co. as a chef. She was also an active volunteer with the Antioch Amvets Post.