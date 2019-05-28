Phillip Jeffrey Goff

Phillip Jeffrey Goff, age 55 passed away May 23, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born October 14, 1963 in Mercer, TN, the son of the late Riley Lee and Clara Helen Gilmore Goff. He attended schools in Mercer and Jackson and was a 1981 graduate of Southside High School. He worked for the Madison County Highway Department for a few years as a dump truck driver before going to work for the Tennessee Department of Transportation as part of a survey crew.

He loved to hunt and fish, especially on the Hatchie River with his friends. He also loved dogs and most especially his black lab, Caesar. If he liked you, he showed it by picking on you. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them. He was a member of the Mercer Baptist Church.

Mr. Goff is survived by two sisters, Kathy Ward of Collierville, and Jenny Uselton of Jackson; two brothers Ronnie Goff of Henderson and Cecil Goff of Memphis; 2 nieces Jessica Perry of Collierville and Erica Carroll of Dresden; two nephews Russell Goff and Chris Alexander both of Jackson; special friends Randy Wilbanks and others from Hatchie Bottom.

Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson’s East Main Chapel.

The family will receive friends at East Main Chapel beginning at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 2.

