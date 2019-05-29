Funeral Services for Buford Grayson Hurst, Sr., age 61, will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Hurst died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Hurst will begin Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Hurst will lie-in-state at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.