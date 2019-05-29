Debra A. Hinnant

Debra A. Hinnant, age 59, died suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Milan, TN. She was born in Germany to the parents of Robert and Emma Gros Mehan. She was retired from Stanley Black & Decker as a Lead Technician.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years Michael Hinnant of Milan, TN; one son, Johnathan Hinnant of Milan, TN; three brothers, Michael Mehan, Randy Mehan, and Bobby Mehan; and one sister, Barbara Revard.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time, but the family will celebrate Debra’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn 38148. Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com