Donna Cox, age 55, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ms. Cox was a retired production worker with Charms in Covington, Tennessee.

Donna is survived by two daughters, Ashley Cox of Brighton and Chelsea Cox Smits (Eric) of Munford; her mother, Evelyn King of Oakland; two sisters, Debbie Doyle (Len) of Somerville and Wanda Story of Camden; her brother, Tommy Crook (Sherry) of Arlington; and three grandsons, Jordan Cox, Jeremiah Cox and Jaxton Cox.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Crook.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.