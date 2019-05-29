EMA confirms drowning at Carroll Co. 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that someone has drowned at Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake.

EMA officials confirm the body has been recovered from the lake.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirms the victim was an 18-year-old male. His identity has not been released at this time.

