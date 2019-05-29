Gary James White, age 75, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of Denise Hale White, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services for Mr. White will be conducted at 2 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Victory Life Assembly of God in Somerville with Pastor Craig McGee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. White will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Victory Life Assembly of God. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Gary was born January 4, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Richard Lee White and the late Margurite E. Baroni. He was a graduate of Oakhaven High School Class of 1962 and was married July 6, 1991 to the former Denise Hale. He was employed as an insurance salesman for many years. He was a member of Victory Life Assembly of God in Somerville. In earlier years, Gary served on a variety of committees, was a Sunday School teacher and was an usher at churches in the Memphis area. He enjoyed yardwork and raising chickens, and was a handyman that could fix anything. He volunteered at Youth Villages and The West Clinic. He had the wonderful gift of hospitality and loved spending time with his family, church family and friends.

Mr. White is survived by his wife, Denise Hale White of Whiteville, TN; three daughters, Tonya R. Dettmer of Benton, AR, Tiffani P. White-Arnold (Thomas Arnold) of Southaven, MS, Heather D. Adams (Nathan) of Oakland, TN; two sons, Anthony J. White of Greenbrier, AR, Tyler M. Farrell of Sherman Oaks, CA; his stepmother, Faye White-Hottenstein of Pulaski, TN; three sisters, Juanita Hershman (Pete) of Whiteville, TN, Joy Romero of Walton, KY, Felicia White of Bartlett, TN; two brothers, Johnny White (Willie) of Jackson, TN, Ceasar P. Romero (Pat) of Whiteville, TN; three nieces, Sarah Montague of Memphis, TN, Sharon Hall of Chattanooga, TN, Krystal Perkins of Fort Collins, CO; his nephew, Abraham-David Hall of Dayton, OH; and eleven grandchildren, Samantha White, Tripp Oxford, Deke Oxford, Gage Arnold, Preston Arnold, Kylee Arnold, Odin Arnold, Raegan Adams, Miller Adams, Riley Adams and Morgan Adams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Romero and his brother, Odie Romero.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Johnny White, Ceasar Romero, Pete Hershman, Tony White, Deke Oxford, Tripp Oxford, Nathan Adams and Miller Adams.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Life Assembly of God, 11670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.