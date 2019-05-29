Funeral Services for Mitchell Lester Smith, age 76, will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Smith died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Smith will begin Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Smith will lie-in-state at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.