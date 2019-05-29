Mr. Larry Gene Clary, age 76 of Bells, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on March 21, 1943 to the late Paul and Mary Darlene Sharp Clary. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Clary was preceded in death by one son: Tim Clary; and one sister: Carolyn Truitt.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Mrs. Karen K. Schutjer Clary of Bells, TN; one daughter: Christine Foster (Thomas) of Athens, AL and Christle Abner (Trey) of Oneida, KY; one brother: David Clary (Cheryl) of Kansas City, MO; two sisters: Jackie Howerton (Chuck) of Hurdland, MO, Marilyn McCann (Larry) of Louisville, KY; and leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Madison Foster, Mason Foster, Maxwell Foster, Ada Abner and Wyle Abner.