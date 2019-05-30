28 arrested in multi-agency operation in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced 28 arrests after a multi-agency investigation into illegal drug and alleged gang activity in Hardin County.
The investigation Wednesday was in the city of Savannah and in Hardin County, and was conducted in response to a recent increase in crime, according to the TBI. The TBI says many of those crimes are believed to be committed by individuals from outside of Hardin County.
An estimated 80 law enforcement officers from 17 local, state and federal agencies participated in the investigation.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Cody Anglin, 24, charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest
- JoJo Cannon, 35, charged with violation of probation/parole
- Greg Couch, 49, charged with possession of schedule II narcotics
- Bonnie Cox, 34, charged possession of drug paraphernalia
- Leslie Crotts, 36, charged with violation of probation/parole
- Felicia Davidson, 29, charged with violation of probation/parole
- Joseph Deshazier, 66, charged with possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tony Dickson, 52, charged with violation of probation/parole
- Jerry French, 47, charged with violation of probation/parole, failure to appear, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Gilberto Gonzalez, 30, charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Darlene Hottiman, 59, charged possession of schedule VI with intent, violation of probation/parole
- Jamison Hunt, 35, charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon
- Donovan Kearney, 57, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Roy Kinney, 49, charged with violation of probation/parole, failure to appear
- Billie Meece, 29, charged with driving on revoked license
- Jennifer Melton, 44, outstanding warrant
- Mardi Morgan, 48, charged with simple possession of schedule V narcotics, domestic assault, failure to appear
- Joey Myers, 44, charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, possession of scheduled V with intent, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Wesley Nance, 38, charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Duane Ogden, 59, charged with violation of probation
- Daniel Prater, 39, charged with violation of probation
- Duane Ruggles, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
- Jimmy Stricklin, 43, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, violation of drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Daniel Stubblefield, 33, charged with failure to appear, driving on revoked license, violation of probation/parole
- Rayna Talley, 29, charged with violation of probation/parole
- Niki Taylor, 28, charged with violation of probation/parole, outstanding warrant, nine counts of identity theft, possession of legend drugs, possession of schedule V with intent
- Eric Walls, 25, charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, driving on suspended license-third offense
- Daniel White, 24, possession of schedule IV with intent, public intoxication
Booking photos were not available for three of the 28 who were arrested.