28 arrested in multi-agency operation in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced 28 arrests after a multi-agency investigation into illegal drug and alleged gang activity in Hardin County.

The investigation Wednesday was in the city of Savannah and in Hardin County, and was conducted in response to a recent increase in crime, according to the TBI. The TBI says many of those crimes are believed to be committed by individuals from outside of Hardin County.

An estimated 80 law enforcement officers from 17 local, state and federal agencies participated in the investigation.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Cody Anglin, 24, charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest

JoJo Cannon, 35, charged with violation of probation/parole

Greg Couch, 49, charged with possession of schedule II narcotics

Bonnie Cox, 34, charged possession of drug paraphernalia

Leslie Crotts, 36, charged with violation of probation/parole

Felicia Davidson, 29, charged with violation of probation/parole

Joseph Deshazier, 66, charged with possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tony Dickson, 52, charged with violation of probation/parole

Jerry French, 47, charged with violation of probation/parole, failure to appear, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia

Gilberto Gonzalez, 30, charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia

Darlene Hottiman, 59, charged possession of schedule VI with intent, violation of probation/parole

Jamison Hunt, 35, charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon

Donovan Kearney, 57, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Roy Kinney, 49, charged with violation of probation/parole, failure to appear

Billie Meece, 29, charged with driving on revoked license

Jennifer Melton, 44, outstanding warrant

Mardi Morgan, 48, charged with simple possession of schedule V narcotics, domestic assault, failure to appear

Joey Myers, 44, charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, possession of scheduled V with intent, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley Nance, 38, charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia

Duane Ogden, 59, charged with violation of probation

Daniel Prater, 39, charged with violation of probation

Duane Ruggles, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

Jimmy Stricklin, 43, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, violation of drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Stubblefield, 33, charged with failure to appear, driving on revoked license, violation of probation/parole

Rayna Talley, 29, charged with violation of probation/parole

Niki Taylor, 28, charged with violation of probation/parole, outstanding warrant, nine counts of identity theft, possession of legend drugs, possession of schedule V with intent

Eric Walls, 25, charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, driving on suspended license-third offense

Daniel White, 24, possession of schedule IV with intent, public intoxication

Booking photos were not available for three of the 28 who were arrested.