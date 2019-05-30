John Alexander “Johnny” Bryan, Jr., age 69, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Monday evening, May 27, 2019 at Regional One Health in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bryan will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Bryan will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Johnny was born August 18, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late John Alexander Bryan, Sr. and Wilma Downs Bryan. He was a graduate of Collierville High School Class of 1967 and served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Bryan is survived by his daughter, Becca Anderson and her husband, Andy, of Moscow, TN; his son, Greg Bryan and his wife, Jeannie, of Moscow, TN; and two grandchildren, Wesley Anderson and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Moscow, TN and Colton Anderson and his fiancé, Christina, of Oakland, TN.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Scott Rhea, Matt Rhea, Bo Allen, John P. Crisp, Nick Crisp and Joe Crisp.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

