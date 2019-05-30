John Arthur Abel, age 74, resident of Braden, Tennessee, and husband of Mrs. Dora Ann Roden Abel, departed this life Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Abel were held at 3 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Donald McCulley officiating. Interment followed in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

John was born March 13, 1945 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of the late Marvin and Inez Abel. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Braden Community. He was employed as an inspector for the Tennessee Department of Transportation before his retirement and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Somerville. John was married May 25, 1984 to the former Dora Ann Roden and he was a member of Braden United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting in earlier years.

Mr. Abel is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dora Ann Roden Abel of Braden, TN; his daughter, Janette Clemons and her husband, Gary, of Savannah, TN; his son, Dale Ferrell and his wife, Diane, of Mason, TN; his sister, Anna Lisa Davenport and her husband, Johnny, of Braden, TN; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Cates.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Chip Childers, DeWayne McCulley, Steve Lemmons, Chad Dunlap, Gene Smalley and Donald McDonald. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Waddell and Eddie Burrow.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

