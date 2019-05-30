Funeral services for Kimberly Swift Jeter, age 47, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Claybrook-Berry Zion Cemetery in Beech Bluff. Mrs. Jeter passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.