New park in Bolivar set to be ‘staycation of a lifetime’

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — “This has been a jewel tucked away in the community that a lot of people didn’t know about,” Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic said about the land where Sand Beach Lake is located.

For years, the land was owned by the Baker family in Bolivar. After downsizing another project on the Hatchie River, the town had enough money to buy the land.

“We call it the staycation of a lifetime,” Mayor McTizic said.

Just last week, they opened the land to the public to let people know what the city has planned.

Mayor McTizic says some of the improvements to Sand Beach Lake have already started, but there’s more planned for the years to come.

“Walking trail, amphitheater for live events, picnic pavilion, zip line, swimming beach, fishing of course, and just the opportunity to come out and enjoy the outdoors,” Mayor McTizic said of what’s to come at Sand Beach Lake.

There are some do’s and don’ts at Sand Beach Lake right now.

“You’re OK to fish,” Mayor McTizic said. “No swimming, no ATVs, no four-wheelers, but if you want to come and sit and just look at the land and the plans we have in store for it, you’re more than welcome to do that.”

Mayor McTizic says he expects a lot of developments over the next three to four years.

“We also want to drive tourism,” Mayor McTizic said. “We see what it does across the state. We want people to come to Bolivar, come to Hardeman County.”

You can follow the progress of Sand Beach Lake by visiting the city of Bolivar’s website.