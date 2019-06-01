Sunday Looks Warm And Sunny

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, June 1st

It was a warm and sunny start to our weekend and we’ll continue to see this weather through Sunday. There is a chance tonight for some isolated T’showers but rain chances are low the next 24 to 48 hours. Tonight will be calm with lows in the mid 60s.

Conditions Sunday will mirror what we saw for Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon or evening. A weak cold front will move through and out of the area before Monday morning. With that, highs will be briefly cooler than average, staying mainly into the low 80s along with another mostly sunny day. Rain chances increase further in the week from Tuesday through Thursday, with Thursday being the best chance to see more widespread showers and storms through the day.

