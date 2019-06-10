33 arrested in multi-agency operation in Jackson-Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed 33 people were arrested during a two-day, multi-agency investigation.
The TBI says the operation on June 5 and June 6 was conducted in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in Jackson and Madison County. Investigators from the TBI, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics and other agencies assisted in the investigation.
Those arrested are:
- Unnamed Juvenile, attempted murder warrant
- Mason Cowans, 26, charged with simple possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a dangerous felon
- Jeramy Marable, 34, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on suspended license
- Nicholas Thomas, 20, of Bells, charged with driving on suspended license
- Darrell Brown, 30, violation of probation/parole warrant
- Tanya Akines, 43, charged with identity theft
- Taylor Carter, age unknown, violation of probation/parole warrant, violation of community corrections
- Terry Grace, 49, charged with identity theft
- Akia Cotharn, 23, violation of probation/parole warrant
- Quentin Collier, 24, charged with driving while unlicensed
- Henry Honacker, 52, violation of sex offender registry warrant
- Aaron Boykin, 25, charged with simple possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
- Zannie Pearson, 37, failure to appear warrant
- Karen Brooks, 46, simple assault warrant
- Latodd Traylor, 38, charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Freddie Long, 44, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana
- Trellis McKinnie, 27, charged with reckless endangerment
- Brejun Savage, 23, charged with possession of schedule I with intent, simple possession of schedule VI, simple possession of schedule IV
- Marcos Flores-Bruno, 29, undocumented immigrant
- Moises Gonzalez-Rodriquez, 42, undocumented immigrant
- Manuel Bajonero, 21, undocumented immigrant
- Jonathan Mendieta-Vazquez, 29, prior removal from the U.S.
- Gregoria Vasquez-Caracheo, 51, prior removal from the U.S. (pending federal prosecution for re-entry after removal of an aggravated felon)
- Jose Castillo-Gonzalez, 39, prior removal from the U.S. (pending federal prosecution for re-entry after removal of an aggravated felon)
- Keontis Jenkins, 22, charged with introduction possession of drugs into a penal institution warrant
- Ethan Denton, 28, of Dyer, failure to appear warrant
- April Edgin, 30, failure to appear warrant
- Daniel McClellan, 30, charged with simple possession of schedule VI
- Timothy Mayfield, 31, violation of community corrections warrant
- Deandre Harrison, 19, violation of probation/parole
- Kenyati Crisp, 28, violation of order of protection
- Rodney Williamson, 24, violation of probation/parole warrant
Some booking photos were not available.