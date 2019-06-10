33 arrested in multi-agency operation in Jackson-Madison County

1/23 Aaron Boykin

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed 33 people were arrested during a two-day, multi-agency investigation.

The TBI says the operation on June 5 and June 6 was conducted in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in Jackson and Madison County. Investigators from the TBI, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics and other agencies assisted in the investigation.

Those arrested are:

Unnamed Juvenile, attempted murder warrant

Mason Cowans, 26, charged with simple possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a dangerous felon

Jeramy Marable, 34, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on suspended license

Nicholas Thomas, 20, of Bells, charged with driving on suspended license

Darrell Brown, 30, violation of probation/parole warrant

Tanya Akines, 43, charged with identity theft

Taylor Carter, age unknown, violation of probation/parole warrant, violation of community corrections

Terry Grace, 49, charged with identity theft

Akia Cotharn, 23, violation of probation/parole warrant

Quentin Collier, 24, charged with driving while unlicensed

Henry Honacker, 52, violation of sex offender registry warrant

Aaron Boykin, 25, charged with simple possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Zannie Pearson, 37, failure to appear warrant

Karen Brooks, 46, simple assault warrant

Latodd Traylor, 38, charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia

Freddie Long, 44, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana

Trellis McKinnie, 27, charged with reckless endangerment

Brejun Savage, 23, charged with possession of schedule I with intent, simple possession of schedule VI, simple possession of schedule IV

Marcos Flores-Bruno, 29, undocumented immigrant

Moises Gonzalez-Rodriquez, 42, undocumented immigrant

Manuel Bajonero, 21, undocumented immigrant

Jonathan Mendieta-Vazquez, 29, prior removal from the U.S.

Gregoria Vasquez-Caracheo, 51, prior removal from the U.S. (pending federal prosecution for re-entry after removal of an aggravated felon)

Jose Castillo-Gonzalez, 39, prior removal from the U.S. (pending federal prosecution for re-entry after removal of an aggravated felon)

Keontis Jenkins, 22, charged with introduction possession of drugs into a penal institution warrant

Ethan Denton, 28, of Dyer, failure to appear warrant

April Edgin, 30, failure to appear warrant

Daniel McClellan, 30, charged with simple possession of schedule VI

Timothy Mayfield, 31, violation of community corrections warrant

Deandre Harrison, 19, violation of probation/parole

Kenyati Crisp, 28, violation of order of protection

Rodney Williamson, 24, violation of probation/parole warrant

Some booking photos were not available.