Accidental shooting injures juvenile

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn–

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they received a call around 2 p.m. Tuesday of an apparent shooting on the 40th block of Euclid Avenue in McKenzie.

Crime scene tape blocked Euclid Avenue as TBI agents investigated.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.

At 7:30p.m Tuesday night, the TBI released a statement saying a juvenile had been injured in the shooting.

They also said the preliminary information indicates there was no foul play involved.

This case remains an active investigation.