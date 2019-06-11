TBI responds to apparent shooting in McKenzie

McKENZIE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms they are responding to what they refer to as an apparent shooting in McKenzie.

Agents are responding to the incident in the 40 block of Euclid Avenue at the request of the district attorney general, according to a statement from the TBI.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received several calls and messages about a possible shooting in the area.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word on any injuries.

