Cooler, Dry And Less Humid Conditions Continue For The Week

Weather Update – 11:18 p.m. – Wednesday, June 12th

Now with isolated showers tapering off across the area, much of the night will be mostly clear, dry and calm. With the less humid conditions staying around for a few more days, our nights have been feeling fresh and comfortable. These fall-like conditions will last into the weekend. We see the return of humid, summer-like conditions by Saturday along with a wet weather pattern to start off the new week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

