Staying Fair And Feeling Slightly Warmer Friday

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Thursday, June 13th

Feeling fresh is how you can describe the conditions for tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to low 50s overnight, that along with having clear skies and calm winds. Friday is another exceptionally comfortable day with highs a few degrees warmer than what we saw for our Thursday. Most of the day will be mainly sunny but winds have begun to shift from the south. By that night we could see lows back into the 60s and slowly see the return of warm, and humid conditions entering the weekend. As early as Saturday night we could start to see a few stray showers in our far north counties, but rain chances will be sticking around all of next week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

