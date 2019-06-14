Nearing 90 Degrees Tomorrow

Weather Update – 10:59 p.m. – Friday, June 14th

TONIGHT: Expect it to be warmer compared to the last few nights we’ve had, with lows staying in the mid to upper 60s as we continue to see much warmer air being pulled from the south. Cloud cover will vary tonight and into Saturday but will be partly cloudy for the most part. Overnight dew points will slowly begin to rise from the mid 50s into the 60s.

SATURDAY: Much of the day we will see a mixture of clouds and sun and starting off pretty mild as we warm near the 90 degree mark. And with humid conditions now returning it will play a part again on how it feels outside, with heat indices nearing the low to mid 90s in some spots. It will feel breezy at times as well, with winds coming from the southwest between 10-15 miles per hour.

Rain returns by Father’s Day and will be on and off much of next week, with rain chances around 40-50 percent.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

