ATV riders host fundraiser to help clean a local park

JACKSON, Tenn. – A group of ATV riders is working to keep a West Tennessee park clean. Jacob Castellaw, president of West Tennessee Mudders, says they want to raise money to keep Natchez Trace State Park clean for others.

“We are trying to gather up some money and all the proceeds from today will go to supplies,” said Castellaw. “Anything to help us clean up Natchez Trace.”

Those supplies range from trash bags to gloves and other supplies. Castellaw says it’s important to maintain a clean environment.

“If we don’t keep these places clean they won’t let us use the facilities,” said Castellaw.

Case Cook, vice president of West Tennessee Mudders says they also want to raise awareness.

“This is something that we put on together to help with the community, raise a little awareness and promote some family-friendly fun,” said Cook. “Something that WTM is striving for this year is we’ve put up a no tolerance for anybody that litters. We are picking and cleaning up.”

Cook says they will be doing the park clean up later on this year.

“When it gets a little cooler and do all the trash pick up and put a stop to it. It is a big deal to us. I mean that is one of our core commitments to do for the community is to pick up and clean up wherever we are at no matter what. It’s not just to do fundraisers but if we see it, we will pick it up then we will haul it out on our trucks and trailers,” said Cook.

Castellaw says the group raised 250 dollars at Saturday’s fundraiser.