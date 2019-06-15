Father’s Day Forecast

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, June 15th –

Expect a warmer than average night! Temperatures for the night so far have slowly dropped and are expected to be in the mid to low 70s by the early morning hours. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy, but dry.

Temperature wise for Father’s Day it will be the same but rain will be in the forecast for the day. Scattered storms will move into the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has put all of West Tennessee under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for Sunday. This means if we do see any storms in the area tomorrow, one or two may be strong. Rain chances diminish just before midnight but return once again during the afternoon hours for Monday. This will be the pattern for the week, with rain chances expected each day.

