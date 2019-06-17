Election Day reminders for Jackson mayoral runoff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday is Election Day for the Jackson mayoral runoff.

“It’s been a long, long process, but we’re looking forward to tomorrow, and the end of tomorrow, so we can have some answers for our city of Jackson residents,” Madison County Election Administrator Kim Buckley said.

The first runoff for city of Jackson mayor since 1971 will end Tuesday after voters return to the polls.

Voters can still cast a ballot between candidates Scott Conger and Dr. Jerry Woods.

“In order to vote, you need to bring a photo ID that was issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. Federal Government,” Buckley said.

You can cast your vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your polling place, which can be found on the Election Commission’s website.

“Everyone standing in line at 7 o’clock at a polling place will get to vote, but nobody can get in line after 7,” Buckley said.

Buckley says some voters had trouble working the voting machines.

“If you don’t understand some aspect of using the voting machine, please ask one of our helpers. They’ll be glad to help you,” Buckley said.

She encourages all registered voters in the city of Jackson to come out and vote in this historic election.

For more information on voting, visit the Madison County Election Commission website.