Conger wins runoff election for Jackson mayor, unofficial results show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Scott Conger has won the runoff election for mayor of Jackson, according to final unofficial results.

The runoff election was between Conger and Dr. Jerry Woods, the two candidates who received the most votes in the May 7 municipal election.

Conger’s term will begin July 1.

Conger received 63% of votes, with 7,397. Woods received 36.9% of votes, with 4,339.

This was the first runoff election for Jackson mayor since 1971, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

Jerry Gist, who has served as Jackson mayor since 2007, announced last year that he would not seek another term.

Final unofficial results: