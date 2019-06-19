Winners of preliminary Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant announced

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a full house Wednesday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the first round of the 2019 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

Supporters from across the state are welcoming 36 contestants, including Linda Autry, the mother of Miss Greater Weakly County, Kailey Duffy.

“I’m super proud. She’s worked really, really hard. She’s real excited, a little nervous, but she’s worked really long to get to this point,” said Autry. “When she was 7 or 8 she said, ‘I want to be here one day’ and she’s here.”

The contestants are separating into three groups for the talent, evening wear, and swimsuit portions of the competition.

“I think Miss Allie Privitt is a very good candidate,”said supporter Lisa Traverse, “number one, she works very hard, she’s kind, sweet and compassionate.”

Family members at the opening competition say no matter the outcome, they are proud of all of the contestants.

For the first round of preliminary competitions, the ‘Talent’ winner is Miss Queen City Noelle Thompson and the ‘Fitness and Swimsuit’ winner is Miss Chattanooga Samantha Havenstrite.