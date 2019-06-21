Casey Jones Museum to celebrate anniversary Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Legend has it that train engineer Casey Jones sacrificed his own life in a train crash to save the lives of his passengers.

Now, he’s celebrated in Jackson at the Casey Jones Museum.

“10 years ago, this building that we’re standing in right now was completed, and so we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of the train station building itself,” Laura Beaver, managing director of the Casey Jones Museum, said.

The building is home to the museum theater, artifacts from Jones’ life, and a gift shop.

Saturday’s events include a proclamation from Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist, celebrating Casey Jones Day, as well as a family get-together.

“He has two living grandsons, and they’re making the trip up from Alabama tomorrow to be with us,” Beaver said. “He was celebrated here, he was celebrated among his fellow engineers, he was a very popular fellow.”

Usually, there is a fee for admission to the museum, but Saturday’s events are free to the public. However, donations are still encouraged.

Ten years after the museum’s opening, the facility still has its dedicated fans.

“I was here about 6 years ago, and thoroughly enjoyed it, and just wanted to come back again,” visitor Patricia Wright said.

“The best part I liked about the tour was the video learning about Casey Jones,” visitor Josiah Wright said.

Saturday’s celebration will be another part of the Casey Jones story, now known for his bravery.

“He was a hero, risking his life, and he actually ultimately died to the save the lives of the passengers,” Josiah Wright said.

The museum also includes the house where Jones lived while in Jackson, kept in pristine condition.

The anniversary celebration will begin at 9 a.m., with the proclamation reading at 11 a.m.