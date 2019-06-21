County officials break ground on new EMS bay

HENDERSON, Tenn.–Chester County will soon have access to more emergency medical services.

County officials broke ground on the new EMS bay in Henderson Friday morning.

“It’s going to give us spacious room for our supplies and for our units, as well as sleeping quarters for our staff,” West Tennessee Healthcare EMS Director Kevin Deaton said.

The new facility is for more than just the staff’s benefit.

“Being in this location, it puts us closer to the main highways, which can decrease our response times, especially out into the county and a lot of places,” Deaton said.

Construction is expected to be finished in just a little more than a year at the new Chester County EMS facility.

Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson says the construction is part of an agreement between Chester County and West Tennessee Healthcare.

“We plan to work together and provide good service to the people of Chester County, and, hopefully, this will save lives and get them to the hospital facilities better,” Mayor Hutcherson said.