Another Round Of Storms Likely To End The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:14 p.m. – Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 –

Two lines of storms swept across West Tennessee today, with the last one finally clearing out earlier this evening. Going into tonight, although we have cooled down some, we will continue to be warm and humid. We’ll be in the low 70s and mostly cloudy through the night.

Sunday is another hot day with highs expected in the low 90s once again, but heat indices will vary. We are right under the upper-level ridge that has been giving us this excessively hot and humid air, but scattered showers and storms could hinder it from feeling dangerously hot. A cold front at the back end of the ridge will be swinging through late Sunday into early Monday. Ahead of that we can expect to see rounds of widespread storms move through as early as Sunday afternoon, some may be strong to severe.

By Monday afternoon we should begin to taper off from the storms. Highs will be slightly below average behind that front, especially now that that sub-tropical ridge is exiting further east. The rest of the week looks seasonable with lower rain chances.

