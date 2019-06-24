Daughter speaks out after mother’s disappearance

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A mother mysteriously disappears while riding a four-wheeler in Brownsville.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Kimberly Ann Warren was last seen on June 20.

“We received a report that she was last seen at the Firehouse Club on Highway 70 West on Thursday around 4 p.m.,” Sheriff Billy Garrett said.

“She was last seen down the road from the Firehouse with a friend of hers Friday evening around 5 or 6,” Kimberly’s daughter Brittany said.

Brittany reported her mother missing to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators and family members say she was last seen driving a black and orange Honda four-wheeler with a yellow basket in the front.

“Our family hasn’t seen her since Tuesday,” Brittany Warren said. “Her phone has been off since about Thursday. She hasn’t been at her house since Wednesday night, and the last time that anybody has laid eyes on her was Friday evening about 6.”

Brittany says it is unusual for her mother to go missing.

“For this long and under these circumstances, yes it is,” Brittany Warren said. “My mom rides a four-wheeler a lot. That’s how she gets around. She goes to her different friends’ houses using her four-wheeler, riding the back roads. [We’ve] been looking in ditches. We’ve been looking down hills. We’ve been looking everywhere where she could’ve maybe slid off the road and got hurt. I’ve contacted everybody I can possibly think of who would know where she is or would have seen her.”

She has a message for her mother and is hopeful she will come home.

“We love you and we just want you to come home. Call us,” Brittany said.

If anyone has any information on Kimberly’s location, please contact the Haywood County’s Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158.

Warren is 5-feet, 7-inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs between 125 to 130 pounds.