Multiply Good recipient gives speech at Washington D.C. banquet

West Tennessee’s very own “Multiply Good” honoree joined dozens of others in the nation’s capitol for the Jefferson Award-Multiply Good banquet.

Bobbie Bouroughs of the Sheltering Tree Ranch in Lexington was awarded this trip after winning among 12 other honorees in West Tennessee.

She created Sheltering Tree Ranch, a non-profit helping children with special needs through schooling and therapeutic horseback riding.

In Washington D.C., she enjoyed dinners, speeches and meeting senators.

“All these programs are placed and also an opportunity to build special bonds and give these families hope. Helen Keller said ‘the optimism is the faith that leads to achievement and nothing can be done without hope and confidence’,” said Buroughs during a short speech in Washington, D.C.

You can nominate someone from the Mulitply Good award by clicking the “Multiplying Good” tab.