The Bakers Rack sold to new owners after more than 20 years in business

JACKSON, Tenn. –“The others are real nice, I met them, but I’m gonna miss Elaine,” said Lisa Thompson, an employee of The Bakers Rack.

After many years in business at The Bakers Rack, they’ll be making a few changes for the better, but also a few changes that are hard for some to accept.

“Change is hard to do sometimes, but it’s also a good thing sometimes,” said owner of The Bakers Rack, Elaine West.

A change in ownership that is, since the current owner, Elaine West sold the business after owning it for more than 20 years.

“The new owners will take over Monday, July 1st,” said West.

It’s a takeover West nor her employees said they are taking easily.

“And um, it’s going to be hard to leave, I just felt like it was time,” said West.

“I’m sad, because I’m gonna miss her,” said Thompson.

“I mean like I said, these people really care about you so much,” said West.

West said she wants to make sure the customers know she cares about them, by asking for their opinions with commentary sheets before she leaves.

“Her and Andy are the best bosses I have ever worked for in my life,” said Thompson.

“But I just want everybody to know how much I appreciate them supporting us all these years,” said West.

West said her last day at work will be June 28, and says she will be able to spend more time with her grand kids.