Mr. Billy Williams Jr. age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2109 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Mr. Williams proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was member of the Whitefield Assembly of God for 45 years and served as a Deacon of the church for many years. An inurnment will be conducted on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the St. Paul Cemetery located in Durhamville at 10:00 AM

He was born on November 19, 1939 in Maben, MS to the late Oscar Cornelius “O.C.” and Laura O’Brian Williams. He was preceded in death by one brother: Sonny Williams; and three sisters: Barbara Nell Gatlin, Sylvia Rigsby and Dorothy Britt.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Lynn Fuller Williams and his daughter, Amanda DeAnn Queen, both of Ripley, TN; and leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Emily DeAnn Queen (Randy Langley) Henning, TN, and Adam Queen (Renee Embry) of Memphis. He leaves a host of loving neices and nephew.