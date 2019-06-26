Suspect in Hollywood gas station homicide charged

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Memphis man suspected of fatally shooting a Jackson man Sunday morning at a Hollywood Drive gas station appears in court.

Eugene Richmond, 35, is charged with murder during the perpetration of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property over $10,000, theft of property over $2,500, theft of property under $1,000, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Court documents say Richmond admitted to investigators that he had stolen a vehicle in Memphis and stopped in Jackson to buy drugs.

Court documents say the victim, 18-year-old Isaiah Day, was walking down the street and agreed to sell marijuana to Richmond.

Richmond told investigators that he didn’t have the money to buy the drugs, and he planned to steal them, according to court documents.

Court documents say Richmond agreed to buy 50 Xanax pills from Day, Richmond attempted to steal the pills. Richmond told police that Day pulled out a handgun and fired during the fight.

Court documents say Richmond told police that Day was bleeding when he got out of the car.

Richmond told police he attempted to drive back to Memphis, but the stolen vehicle had broken down.

Richmond is also accused of breaking into a home and taking property, stealing a second vehicle, breaking into at least one vehicle, and possessing a stolen handgun.

He is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex without bond. He is scheduled to return to court July 3.