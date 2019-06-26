What’s New Wednesday: Rachel’s Diner

At Rachel’s Diner in Humboldt, you’ll find Chef Felicia busy in the kitchen.

“I’ve been cooking ever since I was 12-years-old instead of going outside to play. I was made to cook for the family,” says Rachel’s Diner kitchen manager Felicia Cole-Guyton.

It’s owned by husband and wife, Betsy and Stan Sanders.

“My mother was an avid baker, so I carried all these recipes,” says Betsy Sanders.

They named the diner after a very special someone.

“We named the restaurant for my mother-in-law. She’s in a rehab center. She has Parkinson’s,” says Betsy.

“Rachel’s Diner is a place I call ‘family.’ We come here basically everyday and she treats us like family,” said Chief Chester Owens with the Humboldt Fire Department.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience and you meet all kinds of friends,” says customer Clarice Moss.

“It’s like coming home for Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner everyday up here. It’s got some of the best food in Tennessee if you like home cooking,” said Humboldt Police Department’s Patrolman, Tony Barr.

Rachel’s Diner is located at 814 North 22nd Avenue in Humboldt, Tennessee.