Scattered Storms Each Day

Weather Update – 10:21 a.m. – Tuesday, July 2nd

We move into yet another steamy hot day ahead with highs in the lower 90’s and heat index readings just under 100 degrees! Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will return and could be a little more numerous than yesterday. We can expect the heat to last right thru the weekend.

TODAY

Today, we should repeat what we have saw yesterday with a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm happening anywhere in West Tennessee mainly during hottest part of the day. Our high temperature should be in the low 90s, with a heat index just shy of 100°F.

It looks like this pattern of scattered storms will be with us into the July 4th holiday. Most of the scattered storms look to concentrate on the afternoon and early evening hours. We’ll have the latest “Fireworks Forecast” coming up at Mid-day and Noon.

We’re closely monitoring the forecast for the 4th of July, so stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on Thursday’s chance for rain and the hour-by-hour forecast!

