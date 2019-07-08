Sharon Denise Kirkland Boullion age 53, of Somerville, TN returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace to enter the kingdom of heaven on the exact date of her birth, 53 years later.

She was a member of Mercy’s Bridge Baptist Church, a homemaker, avid shopper, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jason Boullion of Somerville, TN; her mother: Jessie Austin Kirkland of Somerville, TN; one son: John Boullion of Walnut, MS; one daughter: Jessica Boullion Wright (Richard) of Millington, TN. She had nine grandchildren: James Boullion, Nelson Walters, Nathan Wright, Lucas Wright, Eli Walters, Steven Boullion, Paisley Cannon, Brayden Wright and Thomas Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her two sons: James Michael Boullion and Jason “Kirk” Boullion, and her father, Richard “Pap” Kirkland.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. John Ed Watkins officiating. Burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Boullion family will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the Boullion family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharlotte Allen, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital atmemorials@stjude.org