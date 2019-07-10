Bose speaker recall information

Thousands of Bose speakers are being recalled.

Bose announced a recall for its EdgeMax and FreeSpace loudspeakers due to an injury hazard.

The speakers’ mounting components can reportedly break, causing the speakers to fall.

The firm has received nine reports of speakers dislodging or falling, including one report of an injury.

If you have one of these speakers, stop using it and contact Bose for a free replacement.

You can contact Bose at 800-576-1503 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at BMSSafety@bose.com or online by visiting www.bose.com or www.bose.pro.com and clicking on www.BoseBMSsafety.com for more information.