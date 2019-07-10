Henderson Co. Senior Center relocated after Civic Center deemed unsafe

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The building that houses the Lexington Civic Center and Henderson County Senior Center has been ordered to be vacated.

City officials said state inspectors deemed the building unsafe due to structural problems and ADA non-compliance.

The meeting Wednesday was to update the Senior Center members and allow them to ask questions about the situation. Many were open to the idea of the city building a new Civic Center altogether.

“This building is important to a lot of people,” Senior Center Director Christina Tate said. “I hope that they can make the right decisions about it, but a new building would be safer. It would be easier.”

The temporary location for the Senior Center is in the building adjacent to nearby Caywood School.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs says the city plans to examine all options available for a new center.