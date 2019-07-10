Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss to perform at Ballpark in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — Country music legend Willie Nelson and multi-award winning singer Alison Krauss will perform in September at the Ballpark at Jackson.

The Jackson Generals announced the concert Wednesday.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 17 as part of Country Fest at the Ballpark.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12. To order tickets, visit the Jackson Generals website, call the Ballpark at 731-988-5299, or order them at the stadium box office.