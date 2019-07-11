Nashville woman charged with kidnapping, assault on officer after I-40 chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after court documents say she held a relative against her will in a vehicle on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning before leading Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.

Court documents say the Tennessee Highway Patrol-Jackson office dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. that 50-year-old Adela Everly was driving recklessly and refused to let a female passenger out of the vehicle.

Court documents say Everly was speeding, driving off the road, and hit a THP trooper’s vehicle.

Just before 8 a.m., Everly allegedly turned into the front passenger side door of the trooper’s vehicle, causing the window to shatter and leaving “significant damage” to the vehicle, court documents say.

Court documents say Everly nearly hit three other vehicles, in addition to hitting her brakes in front of interstate traffic.

Everly is charged with reckless driving, felony evading arrest, kidnapping, aggravated assault on an officer, four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in property damage.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received comments from viewers that Everly is the current wife of singer Don Everly of the rock duo The Everly Brothers. We are working to confirm this and will update this story as more information becomes available.