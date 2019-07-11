TDEC discusses future of Camden landfill

CAMDEN, Tenn.–Camden community members gathered to learn more about the status of a landfill.

The Tennessee Department Environment and Conservation hosted a meeting Thursday night at the Benton County Courthouse.

They discussed closing the landfill, laying seed and waiting for grass to grow. Since 2017, they had to do a lot of design work and weather conditions slowed down the process.

Workers put a cap on the landfill to help eliminate odor.

“We had made a lot of promises. We’re going to come in and we’re going to take care of this. We’re going to close the facility and we’re going to do it right and we’re not going to cut corners and as much as anything tonight we’d like to tell folks that we’ve done everything that we’ve promised. We’ve done it right and we have taken care of this for you,” said Patrick Flood, TDEC Director.

TDEC plans to have the project finished in the next few weeks.