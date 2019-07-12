Fred’s to close several more West TN stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fred’s announced Friday that the company will close 129 more retail stores, including several in West Tennessee.

The local stores included in the latest round of closures are those in Alamo, Henderson, McKenzie, Parsons and Trenton, according to a news release. You can see the full closing list here.

Fred’s will also have inventory clearance sales at all stores “in an effort to refocus its product mix, simplify its store portfolio and repay debt,” the release says.

The company may later evaluate re-launching some closed stores under a new operating model, according to the release.

After these closures, the company will have about 80 retail stores remaining.